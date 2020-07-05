After the introduction of Televisa, Hctor Sandarti a special moment enjoys: “What extraaba”

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
17


Mexico City.- After the announcement of his return to the ranks of the Televisathe Moderator of the Guatemalan, Hctor SandartiI shared the meet the family You had the opportunity to, while this Saturday, four June.

In his account of the Instagramthe exintegrante of A New Da they Express their happiness with re-live this time in the company of your loved ones, and also clarified that they will take the appropriate measures.

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here