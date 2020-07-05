Cecilia Romo: family asks for prayers for the health of the actress

“/> Cecilia Romo was in intensive care after complications COVID-19. Photo: Getty Images

The daughter of the Actress Cecilia RomoClaudia Gonzalez Romo, asked the audience to join in family prayer and pray for the health of your mother, have to leave for three days of intensive therapy, because the COVID-19 presented to the rhythms of low pressure.

“Today I would like to ask you in prayer to our family. Pray, to pray for the health of Ceci Romo. After 93 days with the acquisition of the COVID-19. The third day out of intensive care, today was a very difficult day. Today was a day very difficult for Ceci Romo, a blood pressure of 75/30 heart rate to 35/40″, Claudia Gonzalez-Romo, daughter of the actress Cecilia Romo.

Through a video on your account of Facebook, the daughter of Cecilia Romo said that after the scene after the leaving of intensive therapy for COVID-19 the life of the actress is still in the “thread”

“Life is a thread for Ceci still, and we need your support. Please support us with a prayer, think of Ceci Romo, think of the wonderful body doctor, the around you are trying to save the life, every moment,” Claudia Gonzalez-Romo, daughter of the actress Cecilia Romo.

In the video of almost three minutes, the daughter of actress Cecilia Romo, was said to have happiness, the embrace of his mother, when he realized that many relatives of patients COVID-19 can not do it.

“The people have not had the luck I had today to hug my mother. I felt that I was going on today. I felt that I was saying goodbye to her when she spoke to him, and he could not open the eyes, and every way I could with her, and this is a happiness”, Claudia Gonzalez-Romo, daughter of the actress Cecilia Romo.

After the daughter of Cecilia Romo, the actress shows strength to continue in spite of the disease COVID-19 you have.

“He continues to teach us that we are lowering the arms. We do not lower the arms, there is no room for doubt-only faith, will” Claudia Gonzalez-Romo, daughter of the actress Cecilia Romo.

Cecilia Romo is a recognized actress who have participated in soap operas such as “The main”, “chains of bitterness” and in the popular series “Single Dad”, starring César Costa.