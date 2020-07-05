Cecilia Romo suffers cardiac arrest; recording is in the emergency room of the hospital

Cecilia Romo it will take approx. three months fighting for his lifeafter getting covid-19; last Thursday, her daughter Claudia Romo Edelman he revealed that the actress was discharged and was at home after 90 days of intensive therapy. However, this Saturday, the famous She was in a hospital emergency room after suffering cardiac arrest.

Through their stories on Instagram, the daughter of Cecilia Romo it was reported that the actress was in very delicate health, and was back to the hospital, emergency, he also urged his followers pray for the speedy recovery of your mother.

“I’m in the Medical the South, in an emergency, my mother is a cardiac arrest, please, pray with me, Ceci Romo capture life, and I have to pray all of Mexico, please help me,” he said Claudia Romo in a video that you have recorded, in the hospital.

At the beginning of April it became known that the first actress had tested positive to the test for coronavirus. Since then Cecilia Romo very bad health condition because according to the overcoming of the covid-19, the Operation was more than five times.

A few days ago, the daughter of Cecilia Romo mentioned that the actress lost 30 pounds, and that the virus left him with sequelae, which is why it will be necessary to various repairs.

“It is a woman who lost 30 pounds, lost muscle strength, can not move his legs and has difficulty speaking, to restorations of all -, physics -, stomach -, in all the senses, and most of all, the renovation of love,” said the daughter of the actress in an interview Window.

Who is Cecilia Romo is?

Cecilia Romo he participated in various projects on the screen, both girls great, stand out among those The second air, Chains of bitterness, Living out of time, Women-killer and I swear that I love you. It also has the occupation incorporated some of the works as The cage of the insane or Hello, Dolly!

