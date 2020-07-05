Dies at the age of 24 Sebastian Athié, actor from Disney

The actor and singer Sebastian Athiéwho died Lorenzo Guevara played in the series “O11CE” Disney, on Saturday at the age of 24 years.

As announced by the National Association of performers (ANDI), the actor died this afternoon, but not given details to his downfall has.



Also read: celebrities talk about the day of the independence of the United States

The singer, who also appeared in the production of Televisa and Azteca, the last time was last July 3, when I make a video-call-by-Zoom with your followers.

From your side, Disney Latin America he also regretted the death of the young artists through their social networks.

“Rest in peace, Sebas. Your kind and your smile will remain forever. We regret the departure of Sebastian Athié and we will always remember him for his talent, friendliness, professionalism and, above all, huge heart. We accompany your family, friends and fans in his farewell”, published by the TV channel.

shgm/ed