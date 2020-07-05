Ears Minnie mouse, designed by Heidi Klum is the subject of discussion

If tastes culposos it, there’s nothing better than a product Disney. And that we need to take to have the accessories with the figure in our favorite character brings back our best memories of childhood, and nothing can match it.

A few months ago, namely in may, the giant entertainment has announced the release of Disney Parks Designer Collectioncollection of accessories such as: hats, tiaras and ears limited edition designed star and well-known artists.

Among them you can find luxury brands, such as Vera Wang and Coach and the stars, and models like Lily Aldridge, Karlie Kloss and Heidi Klumthat will be much criticized in the network due to excessive costs in your version ears Minniea few days ago.

This Deluxe version, which includes more than 150 Swarovski crystals a crown Golden in color, costs $600 dollars (almost $12,000 thousand pesos, at the exchange rate today).

This is so silly. I’m all for cute mouse ears for fun times at the park but $600 for an Instagram pic wearing these in front of the castle?? You could stay a couple of extra days at the park for that price — Brittany Williford (@BrittanyWillif1) September 29, 2019

In hobby lobby run and hot glue gun, I could make one for a lot cheaper… — Lew Strickland (@78Drlew) September 29, 2019

Although, as information on luxury limited edition we understand that the prices are usually much higher than souvenir a General understanding of how and luxury brands designed for the consumers of a particular.

What do you think?