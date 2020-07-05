Ellie Goldstein, a model with Down syndrome who is the new face of Gucci

The boy Ellie Goldstein has shown that Down syndrome is not a disability, their dreams to realize and to achieve your goals, as it recently has been the new image of Gucci Beauty.

The 18-year-old Ellie Goldstein was embraced by internet users and fans of the brand, has become the affection of the people, with their sympathy and professionalism

The model was the new face of the brand Gucci Beauty, and showed its beauty with minimal make-up.

The student has one of the great promises of the modeling and is working hand-in-hand with the Agency Zebedee-Managementthat is responsible for driving the talent models which have been excluded from the industry.

All about Goldstein

A native of Essex, Englandthe young man is a student of performing arts at the University of Redbridge, shone with other brands such as Nike and Vodafone.

The young man is now the face of the mask tab of the Italian brand, however, was also on the cover of the magazine Vogue and participated in various TV-shows.

