Have you repented? Maribel Guardia admits that he lied to his first leading role

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
16


Mexico City.- The Beloved Actress Maribel Guardia it was as a guest on the program Gustavo Adolfo Small child, where the driver asked you, what were the first leading role of his career.

Costa Rica showed, that it is in the movie The Bronco 1983 on the side of the actor Valentín Trujillo where she played a woman, the lovers of water skiing, but Maribel has confessed that he had to lie, to the role.

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here