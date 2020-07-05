Jennifer Lopez use Independence day to start election campaigns

USA-. Thinking man is a patriot, very much, of course, some fanatics will think Jennifer Lopez. However, this star, this star in the US more sense of belonging for its people, and it very clearly gave to understand, on Saturday night. In honor of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, where the United States has announced its official branch of the British Empire.

Therefore, the star from the Bronx decided to share with its over 125 million followers on the social network Instagram it is a celebration. In one publication, in which several recalled the time of his participation in the Super Bowl, promised Alex Rodriguez has dedicated a few words. In his speech started with a prayer: “ This Independence Day, just ask anyone that was held in HIGH “.

In the struggle for change

To continue his speech Jennifer Lopez I decided to delve into the political situation of the country. The waves, which are organized various artists what she knew about the death of George Floyd, a man, an African American who was a murderer is not fair to the local police. For this Jlo asegeró: “#LetsGetLoud using our voices, changing the gap of vote, race and age, and leads all to the polls to vote in November”.

And further: “ A big thanks to Michelle Obama since the beginning of its organization #WhenWeAllVote simplification of registration of persons. And thank you for joining us to to join BE the change what you want to see in the world. The link in my biography below for registration details”. Apparently, the translator of the “Ring” is a very reliable direction in which to take their country and is willing to do all you need.

It should be noted that Jennifer Lopeztook to the streets to Express, anti-racism, and to seek justice for all victims of racial. This woman decided to go out, accompanied by his groom, a former baseball player professionally, Alex Rodriguez. Despite the fact that these outputs were prohibited by the National Government, this and many other celebrities like Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber decided to break the rules and raise the voice.