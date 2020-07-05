- Julia Roberts shares rare photo with husband Daniel Moder on their 18th anniversary USA TODAY
- Julia Roberts Celebrates 18th Wedding Anniversary with Husband Danny Moder: ‘Heck Yes’ PEOPLE
- Julia Roberts Shares Rare Photo With Husband Daniel on 18th Wedding Anniversary MSN Money
- Julia Roberts shares incredibly rare picture with husband Danny Moder as they mark special anniversary HELLO!
- Julia Roberts celebrates 18 years of marriage with husband Daniel Moder Daily Mail
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Loading...