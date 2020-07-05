Kanye West announced his candidacy for the presidency of the United States

Kanye West announced that he was going for the presidency this year (photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

The 2020 does not leave strange messages to the world, the inhabitants, particularly the Americans, because this Saturday Kanye West announced that run for the Presidency of the United States.

This 4. of July, Independence day, the rapper, producer and designer shared this will expand to give your resume this year the start of his political career.

“ Now we need to build the promise of America by trusting in God, unify our vision and our future. I postularé for President of the United States “he informed the artist via his Twitter account. Also published a screenshot in your account of Instagram.

The rapper took to give the day off, this news, and added the hashtag #2020Vision (Vision 2020), which function as a kind of slogan for his upcoming campaign. Coupled with this, the entrepreneur Elon Musk he responded to the tweet-West with a simple sentence: “ You have all my support “said the CEO of SpaceX.

Elon Musk has stated that he supports the rapper (photo: Screenshot)

However, it is not completely surprising, since the singer had expressed the desire to compete a few years ago their desire to have the office with the most power in the country. It was in Up to the year 2015, for the first time, he told his followers that it would take a step in the direction of policyduring a speech the MTV Video Music Awards. At the time, showed that his campaign would begin in the year 2020.

In recent years, West has been heavily criticized, because he is a strong advocate in the policy and the figure of the current President, Donald Trump, and stated that, if I voted, I would’ve done for him. For two years West of the President in interviews, praised, and even visited him in the year 2018 at a meeting in the White house talk about the violence and the penal system in the United States.

Create a red hat with the slogan “Make America Great Again”, the musician of 43 years, then as a hero of the American President and thanked him for him the feeling was, “like Superman”.

However, at the end of the same year West retracted his words and distanced himself from trump.

West distanced himself from trump in the past few years (photo: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

“I’m now open your eyes and now I realize that I have been used to messages to spread, I believe. I am distanced from politics, and I focus me completely to be creative“, tweeted in October. After this, the Grammy-winner, distanced himself from the policy.

But his political ambitions again made public last November during a design event. West explained that when he began his candidacy for President (in 2024), it would be very easy, because you would create many jobs.

“If I will run for President in 2024, we would not have so many orders that I have to go to a race, it’s a hike“in the past year, said. For now, it seems to be that I would wait a cycle and announced his candidacy.

The creative made no other comment, so that it is not yet known how serious his claim is. But, to be serious, The West should recognize that if you have a campaign team and, if, in the case of the alignment with the policy principles, which he defended, would be an opponent of the trump, whose nomination by the Republican party taken for granted.

Meanwhile, Twitter users are already preparing mentally to see a first led family of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

