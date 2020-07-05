Kanye West runs for President of the United States

The American rapper Kanye West announced, via their social networks postulated that the presidency of the United States.

The Man Kim Kardashian published in your account Twitter a message asks you to trust in God and the unification of the vision of the Americans.

“We now need to unify the promise of America by trusting in God, our vision and build our future. I am running for President of the United States! #2020VISION”, appeared in the West.

We have now the promise of America as a result of reliance on God, the unification of our vision and build our future. I am running for President of the United States! #2020VISION — Her (@Kanye West) 5. July 2020

The rapper announced, starting in 2015, while MTV awards this is for the presidency of the United States up to the year 2020.

In the year 2018, the West, the President visited Donald Trump, who is a faithful follower, and which he described as “a hero”.

In the same visit, interviewed Trump replied about the possibility of the singer outside a presidential candidate, the President, “it could be perfect.”

