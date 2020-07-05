The stars are shown using the new selfie in Instagram tattoo, which looks on the forearm in court, it would seem, the time in which his daughter was born.

Not many people know that Kylie Jenner offers a wide collection of tattoos all over her body. Young man 22 years old, have always opted for the design of the small, low-key tone, and in areas not visible.

Now revealed a new tattoo on selfie I went into their Stories next to her makeup artist trust Ariel Tejadato see the color of the hair, which just premiered in tone, and bright honey. This figure with the number ‘4:43’who decorates their hands.

Kylie Jenner gets a tattoo on his forearm in honor of his daughter

Speculation about what these numbers mean in no hurry to appear, but it seems to me that the portal TMZ was that he managed to unravel the mystery.

Apparently, it is a moment in which he came into this world daughter Stormi January 1, 2018, or at least the time specified in the birth certificate of a child who had access to the said publication.

The woman also looks like the name Stormi in large letters above the left elbow to play with her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou and father-a small, Travis Scott.

For: Bang Showbiz