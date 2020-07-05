Lucero laid in concert-40th anniversary, up to the year 2021

The Mexican Singer Lucero had to reschedule the concert, offered in September to 2021 due to the confinement by the coronavirus.
Through their social networks, the interpreter, questions such as Current, To go with him and Vaneregretted the moments that happens to the humanity, and reaffirmed his affection and love for his followers who have not stopped for a single moment.
“My [email protected], [email protected] strange much, and because I want to be close to them! 💕As we know, we are facing challenges, that is, to celebrate why it is a change in the date of my concert, our #Lucero40Aniversario. Every day is a wait less. (sic),” he wrote in a profile of Facebook.
The new date for the submission of September 18, 2020, was defined for the 19. June 2021, the same venue (Auditorio Nacional), so that the tickets purchased will be valid.
