Lupillo Rivera remembers Belinda and says, “I’ll Never forget it”

A few days ago the singer Lupillo Rivera stir in the social networks after posting a video in which it appears, allegedly in a drunken state.

Immediately, his followers asked him the reason for the rose clip and if there was a way to try to forget Belinda, who said a few months ago and have been in love during their participation in the first edition The Voiceof TV Azteca.

The Bull run to say it is tried in the video in front of the camera, to open the eyes and to speak of difficulties, simply: “Greetings”.

In an interview with the program First-hand, Rivera clarified, what was the origin of this recording, to Belinda.

“On this day, we have a concert virtually. If it is fixed, people are all the same T-shirt from a concert virtual. Not that day we were walking past the glasses,” says the singer.

Lupillo Rivera ensured that the recording was only a joke and that the video was edited before uploading to social networks.

“You edited the video, edited the way you wanted and it was up to the networks, the way. But if I go all in here, you can see that we stalled. Still, I wanted to say, that was drunk, because I always sing and pisteando“said the interpreter.

Not to forget the question of whether their state of drunkenness is due to the location Belinda, Lupillo he said:

“I’ll never forget Belinda. Yes, what I say in public; I’ll never forget you, and point”warned.

In The Year 2019 Lupillo and the interpreter Selfish participated as a judge on the program The Voiceso the rumors of a possible romance after shooting on several occasions, not to wait from the romantic form.

Though Belinda denied full of romance, Lupillo he acknowledged that they had a relationship, and tattooed, even the face of the singer in the arm. Also, Ricardo Montanerwho also took part in the programme, have confirmed that they had a relationship.

