Marco Antonio Regil, want to be punished, go to the “store-front”?

Go to the est goes wrong, the driver Marco Antonio Regilin memory for their shares in the Teletn and programs such as “Atnale the price”, since it seems that you are now in an emergency situation, because you rejected was the last project of the company developed the majority of his career.

Apparently, the company San angelnot forgiveness, to allow Regil, thank God, and subsequently, an opportunity, in the small shop in front, in the Ajusco, for the reality-show of The Academy, but traffic jams, concrete, according to the portal Chacaleo are.

Well, it was announced that those, the implementation of the programme, Minute, VIP Hctor Sandarti, something that is not gust for everything to Marco Antonio, the alleged aleg, the ms-experience and track record.

As additional data, it is rumor that these two characters had a rivalry when they worked together at Telemundo.

View this post on Instagram Despueu0301s of 130 episodes of the podcast, decidiu0301 break. The murder of George Floyd abriou0301 my before and despueu0301s such, I saw the power of 13 anu0303os sucediou0301 as I do, that the documentary u201cParedes of Cristalu201d and decidiu0301 stop eating animals. In this case, I realized that not entendiu0301a deep and ingrained racism remains in the minds of many people and in the system poliu0301tico of US. To see the documentary on @netflix #the13th my corazou0301n and my mind understood that teniu0301a recommend a lot to learn about this topic (I see it). Racism in the United States led me to reflect a lot about racism in Meu0301xico and Ameu0301rica Latin, that is a real Problem, and it is rarely talked about. Just think of the jokes and memes about @yalitzaapariciomtz based on their skin color, where rather than accept it, to recognize it and to celebrate, some people circulated jokes were based on the wrong idea, and limiting, to forgive a person, brunette, estau0301 be exploited in the glamour of Hollywood and its red carpet or on magazine cover-ud83dude22 Ojalau0301 Yalitza and all the people indiu0301gena and treated with injustice, suspend in your corazou0301n our ignorance and lack of awareness ud83dude22ud83dudc95Decidiu0301, to listen to the podcast, learn, breathe, and renew you on the inside, because from now on, abrazareu0301 it is this reason mau0301s deep and in a way mau0301s pro-active, like what my corazou0301n me hacerud83dude4fud83cudffdud83dudc9c I offer an apology for never penseu0301 that tendriu0301amos a break of several weeks and debiu0301 have announced. Today I share with you that in this month of July we are back to the 5. Season of the podcast with a internet site renovated and touching in a way mau0301s deep questions in connection with any type of discriminaciou0301n, continue to learn and grow together. u00a1Mil thank you for your carinu0303o and support to this podast, his 130 episodes and mau0301s of 7 million downloads! ud83dudc9cud83dude4fud83cudffd Says aquiu0301 down, u00bfqueu0301 topics you gustariu0301an in the 5. Season of the podcast? ud83dude03 . . #podcast #cambiatuhistoria #cambiatuvida #racism #equality #Amor incondicional #crecimiento personal #marcoantonioregil . . . Photo @jorgito_a_campos @jorgito Campos A post shared by Marco Antonio Regil (@marcoantonioregil) Jul 3, 2020 at 8:46 am PDT

With The Information The Truth

lhp