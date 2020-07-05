Michelle Rodriguez, who sold donuts to a poor economic situation

The Digital Millennium

Michelle RodriguezActress and comedian known for playing Toña in the TV program 40 and 20he confessed that passes through a the economic situation is difficult due to the lack of work due to the pandemia of coronavirusin this situation , the revealed standupera that he decided to sell donuts, you will receive additional income.

“The work is very valuable, and I think we can rethink in many situations, share alternative jobs already the whole world has it, because I until I sell the donuts. There is No shortage of already prepared food, the told sold clothing”, in an interview for the program Gossip.

The entertainment industry and entertainment is one of the most affected due to the closure of cinemas, theatres and auditoriums; in addition, many of the productions, the recordings had to move as a safety measure. A number of players to have been affected, your Michelle Rodriguezwho was appalled by the crisis.

“It is a very big problem, is a problem of public health that it is also cultural because we did not know to take care of us, we have learned that we always wash your hands. It is the only thing there is, what to do, and put our mouth,” said the actress.

Also to sell, the comedian spoke about his new business donuts. Michelle Rodriguez he assured to prepare it, by following these health measures.

“We. If we can be take care of, how they are made and how they are transmitted. We are sure that are well protected“said the actress.

Currently Michelle Rodriguez is advertising for his latest project Encántame Nighta Variety show in which a group of comedians to perform activities such as karaoke are included, TikToks and sketching.

