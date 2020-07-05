Models come on the red carpet of the Venice film Festival

Candice Swanepoel, Barbara Palvin or Elsa Hosk was the center of attention, all eyes

Brad Pitt, Catherine Deneuve or some members of the jury were first to reach the expected meeting, which is held every year on Lido island. 76 release Film festival in Venice started to it are grouped some of the best videos that we can see in the coming months. Models not in a hurry to come and, as always, starring some of the best moments of the red carpet.

Until 7 September, Venice will turn into a large congregacin from celebritiesactors and models in the world that acudirn as guests in one of the the three major film festivals. For a meeting not sure authorities as they themselves confirmed in their social networks, and your own Chiara Ferragni contact, day 4, to the premiere his own documentary film directed by Elisa Amoruso Chiara Ferragni Unposted. Those models that are already used by Venice and the works of Tintoretto.

Model South Africa was the first to arrive, and, as always, has done featuring an impressive dress Etro with sexy open back and asymmetrical neckline. One look gold made near its characteristic hair. Was not the only one Victoria’s Secret angel came to the ceremony inauguracin.

Model hngara that Victoria’s Secret categoriz as curvy arrived on the red carpet, dressed in a black dress with v-neck Armani and beauty look natural and simple.

New model you chose diseadora Alberta Ferretti for all photos from the festival. First was a project in the gray short in front and long in the back. Second, one design consisting of a top and skirt asimtrica with satin in the color of mustard, which became his an impressive figure..

The Swedish model came to the festival with look ms sexy of all. I understand that only she could boast in the abdomen with a black dress with halter neck and abdomen with stripes and a cross Etro.

In the American model came from a mini-dress with feathers grey and black, combined with a skirt of black, transparent tulle. In one project, signed diseadora Alberta Ferretti.