No, young people are not losing their privacy in social networks

It’s hard to find an adult, don’t think that young people do rematadamente bad in social networks. Who have too much and they don’t think about the consequences the provision of personal style every day. It’s such a simple idea, but so much sediment in the team, it’s hard not to share it, but we have no evidence that this is true.

If we understand that we are talking about young people, students, and the way that gets everyone who will look and ask for some urge us to think differently. Never have we had this generation so worried about their image online.

If retransmito is not intimate

The contradiction, of course, as said by an anthropologist, Paul Civil in his work Privacy as a slideshow (2008), is that it is an intimate ceases to be such, when expanding to the Internet. Turns into a kind of oxymoron: close online it’s like saying silence of thunder or beer without alcohol.

To cancel an oxymoron, Civil rebounded Jacques the output of your concepts “extimidad”: proximity created clear to pass.

There are two monuments that you can lose easily, if you are creating content on the Internet. One of the personal data. Another, our sense of self-worth. Concerning the second, it’s one of those stories paradigmáticas I always thought, in the USA athlete, Allison Stokke.

More than a decade ago, and with age, recently completed, Stokke has changed, but despite the phenomenon of the Internet.

Thousands of teenagers have chosen your photos from competitions and training to download them to their computers and Alison became icon sexy in fact, you want to create meme Internet. They didn’t do anything wrong (was a public photo). It is not. Without any errors nor negligence, teenager, vaguely popular in his hometown turned into a phenomenon, media. He had lost control of their image, not to do anything wrong.

In the case of Stokke I always thought, for example the extraordinary complexity of the script media where young people move every day. And the one who thinks it is wrong to take a chance and do the test to be at least within a week, very active in social networks, creating a lot of content a day. I am convinced that by the end of this week will be a valid list with a number of problems and dilemmas necessary for the effective this type of communication with the community.

It is clear that young people do not always get it right, but we are not. Again, because of the complexity of the scenario, it seems that most of them are not doing all bad. Thus, we should not normalize the result, not to confuse the part with the whole in this sense.

In “the facts-news” to “path”

Or worse young people to network? Without a doubt. Does this mean that they lost control of their personal lives? In General.

That offer in many cases is a structure in the MEDIA. The content type, which in some cases would not have had if not because she thinks to talk about it online. Something like that “the facts-news” described by Umberto Eco, organized precisely in order to come out in the media.

In one of my last books, I talked to students to use technology. Some of them who already have a significant number of supporters, pointed out exactly what was I know the way, who created and that it was exactly the creation of social goals personal, professional or leisure.

The so-called “digital native” (a word about immersion in the team) does not exist in the sense that the media have given this label. One generation is born with one programming language at hand or knowing to distinguish false Reports on the Internet. Yes, it’s true that every generation a few modern technologies, platforms, and applications. Not generation, it does not make sense in relation to their behavior with technology, but they try to solve problems as they come.

A few problems that are not the ones we had with us. Why they don’t want to be in Facebook? Because they are his parents. Why do they enjoy interacting short history Instagram? Among other things, because it is the safest, closest and variables than other materials. Nevertheless, many have a private Instagram. Double check security. This is a real responses to students ‘ questions, in twenty years, the same as that reminded me that this is the only way that the Internet does not save that never rises. To be clear, this is the last thing it is important to remember that our scan is representation in mass media as press and television.

From the point of view of corporate communications is the fact that Italo Pizzolante is called “contour” of the organization, what you see is the separation between the environment “dintorno” (something that is not visible). The error suggests that this contour is the entire interior. A mistake often made by those who create content and those who consume it.

In mediatización and monetization of social networks has led us to a fundamental change to understand why there was “extimidad”, which said Civil. The change was to step to have contact with the interrogationwho created the crust, between the intimate and the social, at first glance, that the first, but consists of the, secondly. To be clear that this crust is as important as to remember when, what part of our image, we can rebuilt the Internet, for what purposes and in what of the Congress. Our young people are already doing it.

This article was first published in The Conversation. To read the original.