Rob Kardashian didn’t want to miss the birthday sister Khloé on Saturday and posed for a few pictures, which should probably be aware of her large weight loss during the quarantine.

The only man clan Kardashian again appeared in public this weekend, for the first time in months. Despite the fact that several years ago he decided to retire from public life and to stop to go in reality his family, Rob didn’t want to miss the celebration on the occasion of the 36th birthday sister Khloéwhich took place last Saturday. In the pictures that leaked of the celebration can be seen sporting dark colored clothes and very smiling. Of course, what attracts the attention of these paintings obviously, the loss of body weight.

Rob Kardashian appears weight loss! As told by several sources on the portal E! NewsRob worked on his mental and physical health during detention. And to bet on the physical exercises to solve their overweight problems, he chose to focus on the acquisition of healthy eating and training with coach the staff at the right time. Take care of your little Dreamthe fruit of their failed love relationship with the model Blac Chynaalso had a very busy.

On the official account Instagram which are operated by third parties, also published several photos, which appears posing with his sister Courtney or his old brother-in-law Scott Disick and Tristan Thompson. At the moment Rob may not resume their activity in the social network, because it remains in the power of punishment, which he placed in 2017 for publishing explicit photos of a mother and daughter on the platform without your consent.

For: Bang Showbiz