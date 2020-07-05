Sebastian Athié, actor of Disney and The Rose of Guadalupe, dies at the age of 24 years

Up to now, it is unknown the causes of her death.
Mexico City, 4. July (However).– The actors of Disney Sebastian Athié he died this Saturday, at the 24 years old, reported the National association of Interpreters (ANDI).
“It is with deep regret, the #Consejo directivo and the #ComitédeVigilancia, in the name of the National Association of interpreters, the communication with the unfortunate death of the performer-Sebastian Athié ( … ), your family and friends, we send you an embrace of solidarity with our deepest condolences,” confirmed ANDI on your social networks.
The actor who played Lorenzo Guevara in the series O11CE Disney, also in productions such as La Rosa de Guadalupe Televisa and other programs of TV Azteca.
Disney Latin America, they, too, laments the death of the young man and sent his condolences through the social networks. “We regret the departure of Sebastian Athié and we will always remember him for his talent, friendliness, professionalism and, above all, huge heart. We accompany your family, friends and fans in his farewell. Rest in peace, Sebas. Your kind and your smile will remain forever,” – said in the official Twitter-account.
Up to now, it is unknown the causes of her death.
