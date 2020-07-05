Songs of summer 2020: Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga… and the song of the summer of 2020 | Music

Sun, beach, relaxation and music. This combination is almost perfect for millions of people in our country. In the summer of 2020 promises to be one of the most famous Spaniards and musically, too, promises to be spectacular. Prepare your playlist, because the song of the summer is right around the corner.

A few days ago, we’re talking some of the topics which today lead the playlists on all the major platforms of streaming but that could change here in a few months.

Voice LOS40 also have a clear what candidates to become Queen of our country. What will be the song the summer of 2020 in Spain?

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande – Rain on me

Can you cry punishment dance? Yes, you can! In this summer in place of the pandemic threw overboard all (or almost all) our vacation plans just to get to our ears, a song that wants us to fill in positive emotions and energy. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande put on funk and disco to us to enjoy until it stops in the summer.

J Balvin – Yellow

In reggaetonero Columbia becomes the color one to one, and we are enjoying. If Rhythm already won, its new palette of songs promises to do so in the coming months.

Oscar MartinezBest album of music in the cities Color you have a track that is more than others. Their rhythm, catchy, letter and easy and this is something special to do that a candidate for the temon year

David Alvarez: A musical journey through the last gamma album J. Balvin (Colorthere are stations, interesting, thinking, in the summer, especially Yellowabout, which involves Breaking Sky, Dj Snake and the Afro bros. Heavy artillery on the dance floor, and the melody is very memorable, based on trompeteo most vacilón.

Jesus TaltavullSince then, as we entered it, I was under the impression that it would work like a shot, and I think that they will, in the end, to prove this summer.

Charlie JimenezChips and other 10 colors, turned into a song. Without a doubt, more rhythmic, and that he invites us to dance in the summer.

Felix Castle not too Yellow Red. And Cris Regatero in the summer, tons PinkDespite the fact, J Balvin already suggested, the yellow in this list… all the colors of the disk can become song of the year. I think Pink is another hit from Colombia, which will paste in the summer months.

Bad Bunny, Jowell, Randy, and our new film ” Flow – Safaera

Oscar MartinezVideo : instagram all the letters are fun and rhythm, it is impossible not to dance. As in recent years, Bunny, bad fights.

Charlie Jimenez: Safaera is a hit for the dance floors.

Sergio Labrador Gil also Safaera like a song-a candidate for the throne of summer.

Doja Cat – So Say

David AlvarezThe songs you are going to put on the global map in this rapper North America, as these the warm breeze from the sea, in other words, the success of the summer in force. The sounds in the retro style mixed with funk and Aluminium plate with Doja voice that seems to levitate above the melody.

Karl G and Nicki Minaj – Party

Oscar MartinezBecause of the tightness, the consumption of music as a whole was paralyzed. In a normal situation. But today, I think this theme of “to facilitate” very well, until the summer. This is a question that has revolutionized the world for several months. Maybe that good time will continue to do so.

Sergio Labrador Gil: Tusaof course.

Bad Bunny – I’m one perreo

Charlie Jimenez: It’s only a matter of time. Not only because of the pace, but because of the sticky letters that hides a powerful call feminists. Do all the songs YHLQMDLG can work well.

Nallely Chaplain: This song but heard on digital platforms, and only for 1 month more 168M on youtube. (I do not know, working all summer)

This is the second song in the list of candidates in the trash and reggaetonero Puerto Rico. In Sergio Labrador it also makes it “perreo” the very Bad Bunny.

J Quiles, alpha and Daddy Yankee – Pam

Charlie JimenezAll of this is a hit since its launch. This is the chorus, the repetition in the mode of mantras, which we will do, sweating so beautifully all summer.

Nallely Chaplain: Recently, the Prime Minister, to stand on the bag lists the most important in Latin America, believe that in Spain, too many give, what to speak of this year, at the moment the rate for this summer from the leader of music in the cities, Daddy Yankee.

Carlos Lorente also believes that the sound this year will be the GPA.

Dua Lipa – Break my heart

The singer just put on sale their new album, Future Nostalgia. His songs sound so retro and modern style will be a must-have for all lists of dances the coming months. Choose Break my heart because this is her last single, but it is possible that the throne belongs to him Don’t start now or Physical.

Rosalia and Travis Scott ???

Works in Spain, but outside Spain. Last song of their own Rosalia has already submitted his candidacy for the song of summer 2020. Maybe his formula is not traditional for the hits of the summer but of course the streaming lists of works, and a lot.

Of course, a theme which has powerful database and yeast, “rompepistas” that Rosalia told us in a recent interview that made Tony Aguilar LOS40 IN the House. The track is already postulated as one of the summer.

DaBaby and Other Ricch – Rockstar

DaBaby is one of the latest sensations in the rap USA, which have already started to conquer the world was at the top of the list in the UK and the USA. The sound does not have such pace Latin is so fashionable now, but this set tons rapper, debris and hiphopero that conquer the playlists around the world.

This contributed to his social plug-in, thanks to network like a Rockstar where TikTok, their song has Other Ricch-a real phenomenon, dancing and choreography, thousands of people each day.

Other candidates

Success in the fact that they are still successful, they will. Competition is a beast in the genre of urban Latin and songs, accumulate in our list of candidates. Felix Castillo and Carlos Lorente match ?????????? Fred de Palma, Ana MENA. Also Crazy Beele will be able to agree to Nallely Chaplain (the rhythm is doing, what’s different this song is everything that is “commercial”, making the virus), Carlos Lorente Jesus Taltavull. And Tell me bebecita agree Cris Regatero (Another song super virus that the guys from TikTok they flipando… With a little push in the clip was attended by famous people like Aron Piper and Omar Mountains, and this is the best debut of the Spanish language within a year) and she Nallely.

And you can not miss this best songs of the year Girl in People, Place and Becky G selected Jesus Taltavull; Glue material in Lérica, Omar Mountain and Abraham MATEO selected Sergio Labrador; Effect in Rauw Alexander and Chencho Corleone selected Cris Regatero (in principle, as it seemed, the song is more reggaeton, but the power application and TikTok made a decent song of the year. Using the links That Calderon and Queen Spanish dancehall Bad Gyal, in this topic, she danced, Esther Expósito during the quarantine and received millions of views of his films); Alocao in Bad Gyal and Omar Mountains selected Nallely Chaplain; or Tattoo in Rauw Alexander and Thousands of tequila in Chema Rivas.