Sophie Turner is proud of his “baby bump” in a fresh and delicate mini dress

Sophie Turner was clear his “baby bump” looks with fresh and complex, proving that pregnant women can also look sexy and fashionable.

Recently the star was spotted with the paparazzi for a walk with my husband Joe Jonas and his puppy, to wear a beautiful and fresh dress.

Sophie led mini lace dress with which I wore it pancita pregnant beautiful than ever, and he’s very proud, and additionally, perfect for the summer.

The actress also used a mask to protect themselves from the pandemic, led glasses-black hair freely.

“This pregnancy is the most beautiful thing I have ever seen,” “I love your dress, it’s very cool, she looks cute with this simple look”, “Sophie emits light, I love you”, “beauty has no borders”, “dress” and “to see how to play your pancita is the most beautiful”, there were certain reactions in the network.

The stars also led a sophisticated look and a few weeks ago during the other way, carrying a crop top, leggings and jacket.

And, without a doubt, the chaps began to bail his girlfriend pregnant because a few days ago I also saw a few chaps carrying, color black with the sweater and the courts, and in the same tone.

Recommended videos