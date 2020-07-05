Spain vista genius

9.

Ramon Masats: Spain genre genius

The genius and the formation of Ramon Masats

Ramon Masats was born in Caldes de Montbui, Barcelona, in 1931. There he worked well after 20 bacaladería his father. He siso money to buy his first camera, finding a picture in the army. Soon he met photographers Xavier Miserachs, Oriol Maspons Ricard terré, specializes that suggested in the beginning, in 1957, in Madrid, became a reporter Illustrated Overviewthe vast publishing it. Joined the group couples Afal, led Perez Siquierwhich was opened to acclaim in Europe. Created, in turn, Ontañón, Cuallado, Paco Gomez, Cantero and Camín group??????????, contestatario photo official. From 1965 to 1981 was devoted to film and television, and in 80-continued photos, only in color, for 20 years. In 2002, he left it all, and in 2004 won the National Prize for Photography. At 89 years old, lives in Madrid, and his wife, Dove. Photo: Masats in CadizIn 1960