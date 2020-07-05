Televisa leaves “in the street” Marco Antonio Regil for the work at TV Azteca

The Driver Marco Antonio Regil would be in a crisis, according to Televisa, the best some employment, riding possibilities, after you have accepted, proposals for Tv Azteca.

You may be interested

According To The Program Chacaleothe artistic career of a person who is the driver, the star of the tv network of San Angel would be sent into a tailspin since the loss of its exclusivity in 2017. They had no other option than to approach, Pati Chapoy by chance, what was Televisa as an unforgivable betrayal.

Also, there are those who are insured that Regil he was replaced by Héctor Sandarti for the new program of competitions from Televisa.

It all started when it was rumored that Regil it’s the new driver would be The Academybut the Moderator never came to an agreement with the station and had to find work in the United States, where he joined the team of Telemundo.

View this post on Instagram If the COVID-19 came, like the other speakers, and to cancel at least 10 events had to, and even an advertising campaign that would be 😢 our income, more of the year there is the possibility, in the midst of the chaos, and during this three months I had the opportunity to plan in order to focus 100% on our first online course we are, 1 year before there is, however, always, and to the health of Bernie and the two go to celebrate a very good 😃 Today I the fact, that Bernie again and to play, and I thank you full of emotions, that we already have the honor, with more than 5,000 people in our course, and what we celebrate 😃 Our team grew from 3 up to 7 people in difficult times, and the results were multiplied blessing and growth for our first-generation students, from whom I also learn a lot by seeing your transformation 💜🙏🏽 I had on the go and distracted with events and actions, things can be very different. Today I say thank you for what is, of what is presented by the challenges and the blessings, although sometimes they come up with a saborcito bitter, like a good medicine 🙏🏽💜 If you are one of those 5,000 people in the course, a thousand thanks for your trust and hopes soon to a surprise in the private group on facebook for our celebration exclusive 🤗 💕 thank you, thank you, thank you!!! 😃 😃 😃 , please share them here below, is at least a blessing or opportunity you have received in this time of challenges! . . **For participation in our online course is designed to take you to the masterclass for free available by clicking on the menu to my biography or visit my official Website and there you will know whether this course is for you 😃👍🏽👍🏽** . . . #Gratitude #cambiatuhistoria #cambiatuvida #crecimiento personal #marcoantonioregil . . . Photo @jorgito_a_campos @jorgito Campos A post shared by Marco Antonio Regil (@marcoantonioregil) Jun 25, 2020 7:15am PDT

In the United States worked together to create Sandarti in the morning program A new daywhere, according to the same Website, their rivalry should be intensified. Finally, Marco Antonio it was and Hector he was dismissed in may.

Lthe rivalry between them, the force took the Televisa dear Héctor Sandarti as the new driver of the program of the competitions To win Minute VIP; news would have been outraged Regil because, in his opinion, “the question above had a lot more experience and “track record”to.

“To think that you had already worked on the same project, and unconditionally submit to the ‘Telethon’ of Televisa, Regil believed that you would call to lead the new delivery is the program of competitions, but to his surprise, she preferred so Sandarti last time, make it in the YouTube video.

Marco Antonio Regil he gained fame and notoriety in the leadership for more than 20 years, some of the most successful programs of Televisa as Hits the price, Telethon, My dream is to dance and 100 Mexicans said.

None of the two presenters have talked about.

WE RECOMMEND YOU TO SEE