“The Chilindrina” on the shows, why it ended “Chavo del 8”

María Antonieta de las Nieves, better known as “The Chilindrina”details why Roberto Gómez Bolaños, Chespirito, decided to put an end to the series of Mexican television “El Chavo del 8”.

In an online interview with the host of the Argentinean Guillermo Andino for American television, The excluded Chilindrina that can have economic problems between the members of the cast, influenced the decision.

The Mexican artist, confessed that the “Chavo del 8” is sustained by that Roberto Gómez Bolaños it felt much to large to play a character of a child.

“It is a child of eight years, feeling very old to play,” he said of the actress. “He felt more comfortable with that, your other characters. It was weird because it said to anyone. When I asked him, he told me that I would never go back to the guy and it hurt a lot,” he added.



“The Chilindrina” care for the coronavirus

María Antonieta de las Nieves is recommended to the viewers to stay isolated, stay in your home and to prevent compliance with the quarantine, that further infections by coronaviruses.

He also said that for three months did not go out, because you fear exposed to the virus get. However, a way to stay close to their fans in social networks.

In a video, he made it clear that it is mentioned in the bankruptcy such as already, despite the fact that his show in the circus he had paused by the pandemic.

“Thank you, I think worrying about me, you worry about that, because everyone says to me, ‘is it true, Chilindrina, that you die of hunger?’, No, not so much, it’s more than very good, lost weight, because I looked really fat on tv, then you don’t give me my diet of verdurita, guácala that I like…. I would like to say that it is very good to me, the pandemic that I like is no longer sick, I am because I’m in my house, with my family, my mother, marie Antoinette, my new mother, treated me very well,” he said.

Marie Antoinette stressed that you and your character, “The Chilindrina”, you are free to work wherever they want to; thanked his chilindri fans for the support they have always given, and announced that she herself was responsible for answering the messages that come to your social networks.



*With information from The Comecio/GDA

