The evidence that are contrary to Taylor in the fight with Scooter Braun

Taylor swift is back in the controversial Sunday, when broke knowing that Scooter Braun was acquired by the company Big Machine Recordsthe label for which she worked a few years ago, and which was involved in the great struggle for the rights of their first success. Via Tumblr, the translator understood the facts.

“Some information about funny Messages for today: I buy my copies of masterpieces for parts Scooter Braun, was announced as the world. All I could think of is bullying became and manipulation, which I held for many years,” continues Swift.

“As with Kim Kardashian organized a snippet of conversation illegally recorded to be filtered, and then the Scooter, gathered two of his clients, and I did screw up on it.”

In its publication, Tumblr, Swift also, use this opportunity to strike Scott Borchetta, the founder of the record company, which now belongs to brown: “this is the worst for me. What happens during the signing of the agreement and 15 years with the man for whom the word ‘loyalty’ is certainly the concept of a contract. And when this man says: “music has value”, which means that the value refers to the people who had nothing to do we create (the music)”.

“When I left my copies in the hands of Scott, and I made peace with the fact that when it comes time to sell,” adds Swift on Tumblr. “Never in my worst nightmares, I realized that the buyer will be a Scooter. Every time Scott Borchetta, heard the words ‘Scooter Braun’ fell from my mouth, it was because I was crying or trying not to. [Scott] he knew what he was doing. We both knew to control a woman who doesn’t want to be associated with them. Forever. This means that always.”

Despite the fact that Swift he soon gathered thousands of columns, was not the case Justin Bieber several hours later, he posted a message, which was gracious capture FaceTime with the West and “brown” that rose up in 2016: “Hey, Taylor. First, I would like to apologize for the increase in this publication Instagram painful. At the time, I thought it would be fun, but looking back, it was a pleasure, and he was a little sensitive”.

In the text, Bieber exculpa brown the joke: “the Scooter was always protecting you, from the days in which you left me very gratefully because of their concerts. In accordance with it has been so many years, did not cross the road and we couldn’t communicate our differences, pain and frustration. So that you can use social networks to people otherwise the Scooter is not fair. What you wanted to achieve by posting this blog? It seems to me that you can do to win the sympathy of the people. It is also known that if publicabas that your fans will go and not put bullying on a Scooter”.

Borchetta for its part, offers a different perspective provided by the translator of “the Network”. In the publication on web-label, Borchetta is inconsistent singer, and ensures not only that swift wrote to tell about the sale the day before the announcement, but that your father had to know that the purchase will happen, at least a week. Team Swift ensures that the singer’s father may not know it, because he wanted to stay away from the last meeting of shareholders Big Machine Records because of the confidentiality agreement, signed for them, made it impossible to tell any details of his own daughter.

Borchetta also ensures that Swift on his Desk a proposal to restore the rights of their previous albums much better conditions, claiming Swift in its publication, Tumblr, and in fact made in his statement, proof of the existence of such proposals, but difficult to determine who is telling the truth.