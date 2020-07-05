The inspiring story of Alejandra Espinoza, dr. ‘Sonia’ in the new version of “Ruby”

In the new version of the soap opera Rubythe model and host Alejandra Espinoza it was the fulfillment of one of his biggest dreams is to remind, since he himself: to be an actress.

The beautiful woman has a long track record in the implementation of television, but it was not until she came to the third project of the factory of dreams is that you will get the opportunity to debut in the tele drama with the important role of the ‘Sonia Aristmuño’.

In the remake the Televisa, Espinoza seems to be with his personification of the doctor, children’s doctor, who is head-over-heels in love with the doctor ‘Alejandro Cardenas’played by José Ron, because even if you have no experience in acting, it takes years, always ready.

To fight before this, however, had its star on-screen Mexican girl, beauty, for her dreams of being on TV with chastity and devotion from very humble beginnings. You know your inspiring story.

Who is Alejandra Espinoza, dr is. ‘Sonia’ in Ruby?

Alejandra Espinoza Cruz came into the world on 27. In March 1987, in a modest house in Jardines del Rubi, Tijuana, Baja California. Since childhood, felt a deep desire to be a great tv star and, with the support of their parents, began to participate in the competitions of beauty and artistic events of ten years has The univision network.

Although he was born in Mexico, from a very young age, he developed his life in the United States I crossed with his parents to the edge every day to attend school in the North American territory. As I said, in an interview to The fat and the Lean in the year 2016, all in his family, the inhabitants were but could not move to the country for lack of economic resources.

Unfortunately, the vast way of life is affected as the health of his fathersuffered a preinfarto. With the alarming diagnosis, Alexandra, his parents and his nine brothers decide to migrate in search of a better future for the San Ysidro, California.

“If you give me the opportunity to be born to be born to a different children’s bed, in a spectacular place, with a lot of money, I would say, happy life'”, said The univision network.

Once in the United States, the whole family, Espinoza had to go to work. You, with 15 years, she got a job at a casa de cambio, and then in a famous fast food restaurantof which he became manager two years later. But he was to go still determined to be an actress for his dream of being.

“I grew up with novels, and I wanted in a novel. To begin with, that was my goal. I always wanted to be an actress,” he said in 2016.

To jump to the search of a platform that will give you the opportunity to the small screen, Alexandra participated Our Beauty Mexico 2006. On this occasion, the fourth runner-up, and that was, although, in principle, Yes, disheartened, crossed the alleged failure and tries his luck in the first edition of the competition Our Latin beauty in 2007.

With the experience I had, their safety, their charisma and their almost 1.80 m tall, the Mexican hit won as the first winner of the competition with only 20 years.

After crowned as the most beautiful, Espinoza, gets his first job in television in the same year, as a correspondent and host the The fat and the Lean. In this program, she worked for a year, until it moved to the hit show Saturday Giant 2008. There are also studies in this area begin to improve your skills.

From this moment on, his career was as a conductor is in progress, and participated as a Moderator Our Latin Beauty in the year 2014 The Band in the year 2015, among other awards, important events and competitions, such as, for example, Queen of songa living example that dreams can become reality with hard work and talent.

On the other hand, in his private life, was also a successful year in 2011, he married his friend, the choreographer Anibal Marrerothose who rejected first of all, in the two cases. Similarly, with her first child, was a different story of struggle and faith as she suffered a series of losses who are trying to conceive.

In a conversation with Wake Up Americasaid, that in the year 2014, while I was in a shopping center to have lunch with his brother, a man came where I was, and told him that stop asking God and begin to thank him for “the you so much already”.

Soon after, Alejandra Espinoza was pregnant and 11. In March 2015, and gave birth to her son, Aiden Matteo.

It fulfilled the dream of being an actress Ruby

After various jobs, experiences, studies, Alejandra Espinoza his moment of finally gets to act, in the new edit RubyTo interpret the starring Camila Sodi, to the doctor ‘Sonia Aristimuño’.

After The Starsthis character, who is Marlene Favela, like the novel, interpreted in 2004, differs from the previous version, because his personality is now a woman determined in front of the evil villain.

“It is very different to the character of the original Marlene Favela. A woman who is sure of herself and without appetite for the drama. You are going to surprise you,” he said to EPH.

In the past, had a small appearance in the series of Televisa The Dragon.

