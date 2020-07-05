These are the meanings of the mysterious tattoos of Angelina Jolie liable

The Skin Angelina Jolie was a blank canvas to capture your feelings and wear the marks of your memories forever.

The Actress it is one of the famous, with more amount of ink that shows in your body, it proud to show off the engravings, which leads, especially in the backthe part of the reserved has the largest quantity of these drawings.

To its 45 years the artist made it clear who sees your elegance and glamour extends to her taste for the prints, from like two decades ago and, have a meaning, every memory of the actress.

In every appearance on the red carpet with their outfits sensual, the show, the mystery of his prints feature significantly in your skin, stealing glances at his crotch.

Las Stories personal Angelina Jolie has recorded

The tattoos of Angelina Jolie are unrepeatable and unique as their meanings, to interpret their feelings and stories, the person relate to your children, place of birth, favorite band, and many other things experienced by the critically acclaimed actress, artist, movies remembered.

A tribute to his mother.

A M in his right hand decided to pay tatuársela, a posthumous tribute to her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, died in 2007, and was a great support in his life, alongside his only brother, especially after the divorce of their parents.

The coordinates of love.

In the left arm, the inspired love for their children, one of his tattoos is of greater importance, the 6 coordinates of the places where they were born, their children. In 2011, she decided, a new and last y-coordinate, the seventh, of the city, where I was born, Brad Pitt, Oklahoma. In this same place the year before, wore a dragon and the name of your ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton, wiped out after the divorce.

Bengal tiger:

Shortly before the end of his back, the tattoo of his larger body, a Bengal tiger, the was made, in 2004, to celebrate, if he was with a Cambodian citizen. Due to its size and detail, the work of the tattoo artist about two hours took to make.

Buddhist Temple.

Following in his back, but in the middle there is a Buddhist temple, what is the compassionate means that it must be, with yourself and with the rest of the people. The right side of the drawings of mantras and some of the networks, which are reminiscent of the four continents, and the element of earth.

Poem libertarian.

The phrase “A prayer for the wild at heart, kept in cages” to be read on his left forearm and reminds him of the famous poem by playwright Tennessee Williams called, according to Glamour magazine.

His favorite band.

‘The class’ will be the band preferably, the ex-wife of the handsome actor Brad Pitt. And honor is handed down, the word under the neck. The sentence means: “Know your rights”, which also refers to their inclination as an activist and fighter for the human rights of the most disadvantaged sections of the population, the work was carried out in the different countries of the world.

‘Determination’ in Arabic.

This word is written in the Arabic language, and he is tattooed on the right forearm. In the vicinity of his elbow a couple of Roman numerals XIII V MCMX was. The 13 doesn’t mean that Angelina is superstitious, and the rest interpreted with the date 13. In may 1950, when Winston Churchill spoke a few words famous: “I have nothing more to offer than blood, toil, tears and sweat”.

