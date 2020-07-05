Can’t be summer, without any songs, or more, to do that we remember forever. We all danced to the beat of the song summer “Aserejé” for nearly two decades, “Waka Waka” from Shakira ten, but what is the song of the year to 2020? We don’t know about it until the end, but, in addition, we need to know a lot of the songs that will be played this summer. Knows now Top 10 songs of the summer of 2020.

Mamacita – Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna, and J. King Saul

All Black Eyed Peas reinventan and their “help” Ozuna J. and King Saul . Mamacita video already has over 10 million views. Some of the notes remind la isla bonita Madonna so, what song makes you dance immediately. The sounds of old and modern, which mixed together give life to a “hit,” which can be heard everywhere. After all, the success that already sounds on all radio stations, and this is, without doubt, one of the songs of the summer of 2020.

Rockstar-DaBaby and Other Ricch

DaBabythat has already two albums number 1 in the asset, and Other Ricchpeople for others, and success in the year, “The Box”, bring us success in the years to 2020, that is, in addition, a “hit” of the virus in social network Tik Tok.

Yellow-J. Balvin

“Colors” is without a doubt one of the albums in 2020. J. Balvin managed to produce a disc, studded with great successes, but of all allocated Yellow, the theme is catchy, the rhythm, and of course you will dance in the summer of 2020.

Say So (Remix)-Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj

One of raperas and production of the most modern at the moment Doja Cat was released in the summer of this year, and by 2020, his Remix of “hit” Say So “star” Nicki Minajand again on insane. One of the hits of the summer of 2020 worldwide.

Safaera – Bad Bunny, Jowell, Randy, and our new film Flow

Great song and video the most original, Safaera Bad Bunny, Jowell, Randy, and our new film Flow this is another track that will score our summer 2020, as it has done with a part of the quarantine.

Break My Heart-Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa released before this year your new album “Future Nostalgia“it’s all singing and music “retro” since 90-ies. The single ” Break My Heart-this is the smash hit of the summer of 2020.

Watermelon Sugar ” -Harry Styles

You can’t think of another summer with this song! The legendary Harry styles Queen this season with their single Watermelon Sugarone of the achievements of the moment, on a global level. Because watermelon is the fruit, more of a summer that is, and so …

I Perreo One Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny I started this thread during his imprisonment, and from that moment became a great success. Songs from the message of feminists, which, of course, will continue to sound throughout the summer of 2020.

Football and Rumba-Anuel AA and Enrique Iglesias

Enrique Iglesias yourself some time without success to enjoy, but thanks Anuel AA is present in our lives in the summer of 2020, this song is full of rhythm, expressed in addition, in the case location.

Stupid Love-Lady Gaga

Between the songs of the summer of 2020, can not miss the mega-hit Lady Gaga. For several weeks from the moment it was published, but this song had and continues to have Global success, so, of course, is among the hits of this summer 2020.