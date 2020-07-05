uses: Jennifer Lopez sent an emotional message to his fans in Instagram a Day

10 may is Mothers Day in different countries and different stars of the entertainment industry, come and speak on social networks, to worship the mother. One of them was the singer Jennifer Lopezthat appealed to his fans with your message.

Through the publication of Instagram, the translator from “Let’s get loud”, she said being a mom is his best achievement. “Being a mom is my greatest joy and happiness… my biggest challenge and my biggest victory. Happy mother’s day to all”he said.

The message the artist 50 years is accompanied by a series of photographs, go to the source of life Yu as the mother of the family.

The artist is a mother of twins Emme and Maximilian, the fruit of his exrelación relationship with singer Marc Anthony. Your little do not pay attention to lights, accompanied by her famous mother in her various events.

In February, Jennifer Lopez introduced her daughter Emme after the first half of Super Bowl in 2020. The girl sang part of the song “Let’s Get Loud” and amazed the world with his wonderful voice.

