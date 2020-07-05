Victoria’s Secret debuts its first plus size model – news

(The MESSAGE).- Victoria’s Secret has introduced its first model plus-size, with the release of a new advertising campaign in cooperation with the lingerie brand BlueBella British; after a few years disputes about her slender models and limited-size clothing intimate.

Model, specialist, Ali Tate Cutler is the one who decorate the new way of business. A native of Cait size 14 in social networks, expressed that, I’m glad you.

“I think I’m the first size 14 at @victoriassecret? Regardless I am very pleased to work with the brand that idolatraba when I was a teenager.. A big step in the right direction for the body. Available online @victoriassecret and in some stores throughout the country and the UK,” wrote Ali on your account Twitter.

READS: Closed dozens of stores Victoria’s Secret and JC Penney

In the past few years, a brand of lingerie was punished your arguments are very thin and the size of his clothing intimateSo do not offer additional sizes and that’s the reason the model is not plus size in their parades.

But it seems to change at least the line launched in collaboration with BlueBellawhat includes clothing for all sizeswell, at least until 36 DD in bra and XL in a baguette.

And it is for this collection of underwear, which was chosen by Ali.

“I never expected that I’d see a picture of me next to the models that I admired myself, as a child,” said the model in E! Entertainmentaccording to detail People.

READ: Two women stole $21 thousand in panties Victoria’s Secret

In combination differences, their size, last year, one of the leaders of the Victoria’s Secret assured that never contratarían for transsexuals to participate in the parade and the presentation of the brand.

The statements caused controversy, directly on the media than other brand was shown inclusive. In fact, there are new brands that are focused on empowerment of all bodies, an example of this is SavageXFenty, signed in lingerie singer Rihanna.

This year Victoria’s Secret snatched to the owners after the announcement that the model Barbara Palvin, he joined his angels, supposedly as a “plus-size”.

READS: Victoria’s Secret Model demand at the hotel, the bed bugs attack

In the Hungarian model leads to at least six years, participating in the annual parade marks and was listed as a plus size. However, this label is “stuck” after critics destacaran actions taken in the fashion industry.

However, brand underwear, it seems, a long way to be truly inclusive and to catch up with new brands which shows that Yes, they are.