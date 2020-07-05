Vogue Portugal protects mental illness covers news

Vogue Portugal has responded to the criticism because his team of psychic healing, for living, on the cover of the magazine, saying that his goal was “to shed light” on this question.

In “the Madness of the Theme” features a woman in the bathroom at the hospital with the nurse pouring water on the head.

experts in the field of Mental health and the sick, said cover sheet is a “distopico” and “old” idea of treatment.

Vogue Portugal said that the image was the intention to “start a conversation”.

“cover story” explore the historical context of mental health and is designed to reflect real life and real history,” the editor said in his statement posted on Twitter on Saturday.

“In editing the account of the conversations and contributions, psychiatrists, sociologists, psychologists and other specialists,” – added the press service.

View this post in Instagram MADNESS PROBLEM. COVER 1/4 Is about love. We are talking about life. – It’s about us. – This is about you. Now this. We are talking about health. We are talking about mental health. #themadnessissue Is only a matter of time. . And Operating instruction version of the July/Aug got em vogue.pt/shop Us places to eat, starting July 10. ___ Issue July/August are available in vogue.pt/Gift shop is available from 10 July. . Photo @branislavsimoncik Style @ninaford_ @nemamconaseba Hair @janmolnarofficial be @lukaskimlicka Model @simonakirchnerova Participants Branislav Waclav / @PatrikHopjak / @fosia.rvs @exitmodelmanagement . #vogueportugal @the lighthouse.issue #editorinchief @Sofia.slucas #creativedirection @jsantanagq The post common Vogue Portugal (@vogueportugal) on 2 July 2020, 12:01pm PDT

The woman appears in the bathroom, the Slovak model Simon Kirchnerova, wrote on her Instagram post on Friday that it was “the race “select” because they stood either side of him, were all members of the family.

“he did for the cover of Vogue my mother and my grandmother,” she wrote.

But with headquarters in London, a clinical psychologist Catherine Alexandraki has told bi-bi-si, she believes that ” cover “unethical”.

“For those with experience in the hospital system, view magazine fashion meet represent a woman in a vulnerable state, a warning may be a difficult time in their life,” he said.

“This way, reinforces the belief that women are more receptive and sensitive in the course of mental health, of failure. We do not show the efforts of people with mental health problems, because in overcoming their struggle, their advantages and resistance, to overcome adversity”, he added.

“Bad taste”

Portuguese model Sara Sampaio said that the painting, as embodied in the Vogue Portugal cover” should not be a conversation about mental health.

Ms Sampaio, who said she suffered from mental health problems herself, said she thinks it’s “very unpleasant.”

“it seems That in [obsoleta] hospital of mental health”, which is used to “torture” for patients, he said in a video posted on social networks.

he said he comes at a time particularly sensitive “because Covid and the way mental health was treated” while many people have been isolated or directly affected by the deadly virus pandemic.

Coronavirus: How to protect your mental health

Writer and increase awareness about mental health defender Poorna Bell, whose husband committed suicide the year 2015, wrote on Twitter with improperio that this happened because: “In the name of everyone who has ever been in a psychiatric hospital or a loved one, who was in one.”

“It is about knowing how painfully slow a process to get everything signed in the log, they saw it as approved in for many, many eyes,” she added.

Therapist, with headquarters in Lisbon, Sylvia Baptista, he said that on the cover was that it’s mental health conversations don’t need”.

“These nurses, this patient, what is it? It was a mistake and disrespect-set?”, he wrote on Instagram, adding that he was in error “glamorise” mental illness.

Vogue Portugal ended its statement saying that it recognizes “the importance of mental health.”

“Our intention, through the visual narrative is to shed light on the most important issues of today”, – he said.