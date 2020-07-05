What are the changes in the Televisa? New ‘member’ come in ‘Today’ and VLA to shake,”

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
17


Mexico City.- Fans Program Today the Televisa They were surprised to see that the morning had a new “member”, nothing more and nothing less than the American Lewis HowesFriend Garcia, Yanet.

To go after they leave the program by Televisa United States Of Americathe former ‘Girl from the weather“he had some appearances on the program, with capsules.

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here