What are we doing today? Plans for Sunday

The best Latin music will be performed on Sunday to fight cononavirus the day, which also offers three movie premieres, a great plan of rice, one session in shape together with Clara Lago, and, incidentally, also work together to overcome the crisis in health care.

Train with Clara Lago

Clara Lago becomes “to pedal”, laugh and dance” on Sunday 19th (from 11:00 to 13:00in Instagram to give it a last push to the campaign #todosaldrábien from @fundacionochotumbao ” because, despite the wonderful response you gave, there remains a need flaps to protect the face for our health”.

The actress also invites those who do not have the bike move group “Highlander” with sit-UPS, push-UPS or “dancing regional. The idea is to move and enjoy next to the arena@s the right thing”.

No reason not to train, even while in prison, because people are very generous as she is, my ant atomic and beloved @lorenpetite that amenizan day for us and help us to follow cuidándonos. Because it is not subject to exit quarantine with or without a few pounds, but also sports as an ally that will help us to create a procedure to produce endorphins…feel good in all aspects, in the end. So I urge you that bicheéis to Instagram or YouTube, and try that there are a lot of people, so the online classes of all types. I recommend @lorenpetite because it’s fucking max, and because I just like ?????? But there…UNTIL the taste and color. #yomequedoencasa #yoentrenoencasa ???? The publication of the General claralago1 (@claralago1) APR 6, 2020 11:31 PDT

Best music in a “Concert at Home”

In the night from Sunday to Monday, in addition, Telemundo and taking network festival ” virtual “Concert at Home”, by more than 30 stars in Latin America and Europe, among them Alejandro Sanz, J Balvin, Sebastian Yatra, CNCO, David Bisbal, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Farruko, Luis Fonsi, Alejandra Guzman, Jesse & Joy, MAU and Ricky, Laura Pausini, Prince Royce, Reik, Sofia Reyes, Paulina Rubio, and Carlos Vives. Is 21:20 hours in Mexico (04:20 hours in Spain).

MTV has on his channel at 22:30 hours, and Comedy Central (23:40 h) macroconcierto “One World”: #TogetherAtHome”held Saturday performances Billy Eilish, Alicia Keys, Camille Hair, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith, Taylor swift and many others.

Three premieres, three.

Among the movies that hit this weekend on the platforms highlights “Ad astra” James gray, a space adventure that inside the house the journey, the emotional state of man (brad pitt) who struggles to overcome the failure of parents (father is Tommy Lee Jones) and his difficult to show his feelings and open up to others.

Released right on the platforms, walking through the halls, French “Teachers Saint-Denis”a dramatic Comedy that explores the light and shadow of education, on the outskirts of Paris, based on real experience of their leaders, Grand Corps Malade and Mehdi Idir.

And Spanish “Assembly”, with Alex Montoya Comedy with Francesc Garrido and Greta Hernandez, that gives the tip that it is very difficult to make decisions in the community.

“The lie” – series, in exceptional Atreplayer Premium

Atresplayer Premium presentation only on Sunday a series of ” original “Lie” of adaptation, successful British science fiction “Liar”, which will be Javier King and Angela Cremonte as heroes history, mystery focused on one episode of sexual violence.

The secrets of the first game in the lines of the XXI century.

Alvaro and Xenia Yayo cáceres, from Ai Theatre, will talk live on Sunday from 13:00 to channels in the theatre fernán gómez centro Cultural Villa #ConversacionesEscénicas – secrets of the first game in the lines of the XXI century, “Everything hurts and kills”during a conversation with the audience, which can mandarse questions.

Another plan theatre on Sunday: the One who is intendant of the Royal Theater, Gerard Mortier, I ordered a composer Mauritius Sotelo and the writer and musician andrés ibáñez, a new version of the works of garcía Lorca’s “the public,” which debuted in the Coliseum held in 2015, and that this Sunday can be seen in the platform MyOperaPlayer.

Sunday rice Danny Garcia

At least, in conclusion, Sunday is a day of rice. And what is better to learn with a teacher, the fitness of Dani Garcia, to make his famous rice Burger, one of the stars of the Charter Lobito in the Sea, in Marbella and Madrid). There will also be two very special guests.

12:00 on Sunday in his Twitter account (@danigarcia_ca), Garcia cook live in order that are recommended to have on hand all the necessary ingredients that can be replaced with other pantry): beef Patty, chicken broth, rice bombita, sazonador of seafood, fresh rosemary and salt. Bon appetit!

