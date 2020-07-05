Who is Dalton Gomez new boyfriend Ariana Grande

Sounds like a joke, but it’s not. Rapper and businessman Kanye West reported his request to the President through a message via Twitter. “Now we have to fulfill his promise UNITED States relying on God, the unification of our vision and build our future,” – wrote in one architecture, the husband of Kim Kardashian, who responded to a message from his partner. “I use it to the President of the United States! # 2020VISION”.

Chose the best date for this July 4th, U.S. Independence Day. Before the surprise of millions, the musician have already reported that their expectations of the President as to the award ceremony MTV Video Music Awardsdeclared: “In 2020, I decided that I postularé for President.” It happened in 2015.

In addition to supporting, Kim Kardashian, one of the personalities is more important in the US, a millionaire and owner of Tesla, Elon Muskalso joined in the euphoria of those who support Kanye. “You are my help and support!”, wrote Elon his buddy. See also: Spotify closes in accordance with Kim Kardashian and her actions will be in heaven

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States #2020VISION — (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Do you remember the last photo that the two entrepreneurs tuitearon just a few days ago? I never thought that they will be preparing this episode a lot!

Successful musician caused a stir in American politics for his love, faithfulness and admiration of the current President, Donald trump, whom I met several times, causing surprise among the opponents of the President. And that trump, a Republican, who has no support among the African-American community.

In accordance with NBC News Kanye West made clear that they would vote for his friend Donald in the November elections, it was in April of last year, but if Kanye gathers the necessary support, will become enemies, in the same post.

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

