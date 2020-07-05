Wicks anti-aging Jennifer aniston, tricks poscuarentena

Jenn is not one of those stars, caught in the addiction to social networks, but after the publication of the post or the news on Instagram, always accompanying photos, messages silly. This time, under the tag #wearadamnmask (the bridge, the hell mask), Jennifer aniston jaleaba all Americans to stop the spread of coronavirus.

[LEER MÁS: Chris McMillan, el peluquero de Jennifer Aniston, crea su propio champú]

But, in addition, wear of the regulatory mask and share honestly selfi without a drop of makeup and showing her forehead is free from wrinkles, aniston shows us that they are perfect, small and lucid moments came back in a mane.

During the first weeks after a global pandemic because of the coronavirus, UNITED States the selection was carried out using on the quarantine is voluntary until the middle of Hollywood gave himself without reserve. But this was only the beginning, because the ‘lock’ inevitably arrived in the country, teams and celebrities I saw their centers beauty and confidence was to be closed indefinitely.

Most avispadas like Kaia Gerber, has managed to dye my hair at home, but Jennifer aniston, it seems that it failed. It just stops working, what mane, it turns into an icon of massor retouch in one person. The fact that the actress stopped to have pictures of the paparazzi could not take a picture of it, and her hair is still free and no lettuce glamour.

It is our theory of the capillary, of course. For their development we rely on. On March 4, just ten days before the world Health Organization (who) decretara global pandemics, Jennifer aniston shared a sweet selfie dogin order to encourage everyone to vote. Her hair, in particular, of the wicks, it seems, more than a month, as almost no visible root.

But selfi poscovid to show us that Jen just to make a pit stop, and what else they can smell styling products in the hall. Now his hair looks darker than the Foundation, and therefore wicks cause more attention. “Is not, of course, what is happening, work is continuing in color, with good color base, and the main point is much more subtle, working with balayage handto get the job done more natural and does not require a visit to the salon, and on an ongoing basis. This is a change because she usually wear more bright and uniform here is very contrast”, explains our expert title, Eduardo Sanchez, Maison Eduardo sánchez.

Jennifer aniston, with its smart devices at the Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Getty)

But then, what is the value of the new color scheme, and why it seems so clear? “In all likelihood, Jennifer aniston wears color, held from wicks silver paper, because it is a weave of roots and are very sharp, light beige. The problem with these devices is that the root grows a little, we retocarlas because is much better,” explains Eduardo Sanchez.

[LEER MÁS. Palabra de peluquero: las ve rdaderas tendencias que verás este verano]

Again, the crisis coronavirus was cmabiado fully from the trends that are prevalent and those that were before us. Do not see the wicks are thick, a bright pink, and the resumption of growth from a Golden blond, and attractive. And Jennifer aniston just to show that you have unexpected power and lighting, and, above all, anti-aging.

“I want what Jennifer is wearing!”.