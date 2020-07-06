A marriage of three: the lover, the wife of Will Smith admitted that the actor approved of the extramarital affair

August Alsina with Jada Pinkett Smith at the gala of the BET Awards 2017(Instagram: @lonniebrasco)

In a recent interview for the program The Breakfast Club, andl-singers August Alsina27 years, confirmed that he is cared for loving relationship for years, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith the romance passedthis could be a sign that the the marriage of Hollywood opened the couple at a time because of their long lifespan.

Alsina entered the lives of the Smiths in the year 2015, as a result of his friendship with Jaden, one of the children of the couple. However, he would not have tried an affair a secret because, according to his version of the facts, told with the consent of the star of “Men in Black”.

In fact, the famous actor and August have maintained a conversation very civilized about it. “I sat down and talked about the changes to hurt their marriage, and how it has developed, in a union of life-Partner and gave me his blessing,” said the artist from New Orleans during the Interviews.

“I dedicated myself to this relationship for years, and I loved her deeply, to say to the point that it could die, to know now that I can finally feel that love for someone“he went on.

The rapper American August Alsina, 27 years old, said that he had a romace with the actress, but with the consent of the protagonist of “Men held In Black”

The artist said that he decided to break her silence about their romance, Jada, just because he wants to make it clear that it is not a berm houses. In reality, the most hurt in this story of love was, in his opinion, himself.

“I lost money, friends.... And I think that is because the people know the truth, but I have done nothing wrong”he insisted. “All of this shocked me… it was the hardest thing that has happened to me has Probably, in my whole life.”

In spite of everything, he has only good words for the couple. Alsina stressed that “the love of the Smith family as your own” and had disturbed the rejection of this relationship on the part of the American actress, 48 years old, 21 years older than he is.

After these statements have been reproduced in all of the U.S. media, the representatives of the actor publicly denied the words of Alsina. “Absolutely none of this is true”, said in statements to the press.

Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett and their children Willow and Jaden want to

Will Smith, of 51 years, and his wife form one of the pairs of the beloved of Hollywood. The pair of actors have taken place, for almost 23 years married, and they are the parents of Jaden, 21 years old, and Willow, the 19. They met after she was rejected in the casting of the role of the girlfriend, who published the character of the actor in the hit series “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” in the 1990s. The famous actor, originally from Philadelphia, has a son of 27 years, Trey, and the fruit of his relationship with his first wife Sheree Zampino.

