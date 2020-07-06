After complications Covid-19, dies actor Nick Cordero

“God has another angel in heaven now. My beloved husband died this morning. He was surrounded by love, to sing of family, and to pray, as he left this earth gently,” he wrote, noting, there is still the disbelief and the pain of loss.

In addition, highlighting your positivity thanked in the publication, the doctor who treated you, David Ng, during this trance.

The actor was hospitalized in March of this year in Los Angeles, after she tested positive to Covid-19. He underwent surgery, a temporary pacemaker, has a leg amputated and was induced into a coma. He was in intensive care for more than 90 days, and suffered additional complications such as lung infections and septic shock.

Only yesterday it was reported that he had a double-lung transplant.

Rest in peace.