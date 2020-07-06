After sick and abandoned by Televisa, actor, has a new job in TV Azteca!

Mexico City.- The famous actor, Ricardo Hillalso known in the artistic media”The Teacher‘it has managed to considerably improve your health, then you will realize it COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) a few months ago.

But the artist was able to go back to work, as provided for in the program, The mood of my lifea Chance, he would have toppled over like a ring on a finger, it ensures that in these times there’s not much to the performance.

In an interview for TV notesRicardo noticed that after being without work for a part of the TelevisaSaw chain TV Azteca a vacancy will be able to start your work now, that is better for health.

So, back does give me grief at all, he missed the work, even if it’s little by little, to the job, despite the fact that right now there is not a lot of work, but you have to take advantage of it. I had called to record some things for the program, Veronica Macias, The mood of my lifethe to open on Saturday on the tv, by the 7.2 Azteca. And I hope to call more, because there is nothing, no theatre, no bars. everything is closed,” he said.

Among other things, before the current tells what it is like to survive that was able to Contingency of Covid–19noting that it is thanks to the support of friends, colleagues, and donate collected money for that too.

Now, thanks to the support of some colleagues who help me financially, I deposited the money in a bank account, and we held an auction of jerseys of football teams, a month ago, and with the proceeds, I can already go ahead and I’m struggling,” he concluded.

