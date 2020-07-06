After to pursue his dream and to meet with Adrian Uribe, fan actor lost the fight with cancer | IMPARTIAL

MEXICO.- A few friends have shown that they have a big heart and called for their fans when they are sick, as in the case of Ana Barbara, Thalia, Shakira, Eiza Gonzalez, Alejandra Guzman and more.

Although pandemic Adrian Uribe have left that is of the limiting factors to surprise one of their fans, because video Calls met a little cancer, who wanted to talk to him.

Thanks to twitter users, young Carlos Jared could laugh, joke Uribe, who showed that he is a great man to make the gesture.

“Friends, help me what @AdrianUribe to call him, Carlos Jared, who is already a very serious cancer and very admired. Another call from him or videoconferencing you can inyectaría joy! Help me with a RT please? Jared, this is fan!!! Please that you get this message,” wrote he to use to call Claudia, who also shared a video where Jared says Adrian.

In just one day, thousands of users of this social network managed viralizar tweet, so the next day the original tweet was contacted by Carlos Jared.

Unfortunately, after fulfilling dreams, little Jared lost the fight with cancer, according to the twitter user who helped him to get acquainted with the comedian.

“Jared just die. Free and flying high… without pain. Thanks to the Twitter community that gives you that shipping that supports. Thank you, Mexico, for your love. He knows now. Her mother knows about it. The world is Jared. Cuídanos always”, published last Friday, 3 July.