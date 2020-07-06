Aquarius – Monday, 6. July 2020: when all seemed lost, since the answer | horoscopes Aquarius comes

News astrological: Today, Monday, may 6. July 2020, the planets mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune and the moon, Pluto continues to decline.
There are a tone of surprise in your environment. To listen the best thing you can do for your partner or the person of interest to you, be patient, and you’ll have a lot of things.
Now is not to argue the time or to discuss, but just listen and try to understand better their points of view. So strengthen your loving relationship, and you will leave good of their difficulties.
Also this idea has to accept step to start in your head shape. This is a Monday, the happiness and dreams, romances, and adventures unimaginable.
Love
Tolerance will allow you to save a relationship. Remember that nobody is perfect and even you have made mistakes in the past. Your imagination fly, and something that happened in the last days, the thinking inspired, on a forward-commitment.
Health
Don’t react in a negative way in front of the provocations of those who, in the effort. If you grant them an importance out of all proportion to their health would suffer. Encógete shoulders and more to the front.
Work
Your creativity is at a high level, and you will get a positive influence on the people around you that stimulate your excitement carried you to the front in order to work on their own recently. It is a successful work in this week, starts today, Monday.
Money and assets
Their presence is a key factor in this project, you need to require that the payment for their services, and the right money. You could be involved in a profit-oriented activity with a group of people interested in their experience and qualifications.
Biorhythm astral today
Level of sexual energy on this Monday: high.
Dynamic cosmic, which you should use: the increase of your sexual and sensual, that makes you a lover of exceptional.
A dangerous trend of today, Monday, in your sign Aquarius: let them do the day without something they had expected.
What should I avoid?: the settings for distance, so far away.
Quote of the day: if I scream in the night, of the sun, I will not be able to see the stars and when I cry in the night by the stars I won’t be able to see the sun, each thing in its time.
Before that, the couple say for today, Monday
The best of today: today, Monday, will things work very well for you, if your partner is a sign that the air and fire.
The relationship is always strained: the can arise with a native of Capricorn.
Your current compatibility: good compatibility, in particular with air, and fire.
If you are single, or single: you feel good, like you are, but if you are on the search for a company, it will be easy to get to it.