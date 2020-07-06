At the top of the fame, Yalitza Aparicio said, what would he say, to his I of the past

Yalitza Aparicio declared that it will continue to be involved in film projects (photo: Instagram)

A lot of before you, as an actress, the international, and triumphed by the hand of Alfonso Cuarón, the Film Romesemibiográfico the Mexican Director, who is positioned once again to work in the film industry, its main character, devoted their days to teaching and non-thought that his name sounded months later in all the media.

Yalitza Aparicio has already said on multiple times that he never intended to be where it is todayor RUB shoulders with the great figures, which today are in search of, much less received important invitations for the further expansion of your career in the world of cinema and under the eyes of the public.

It is known that the anecdote in this Yalitza would not do that casting from which would arise, the character of Cleohe said it in 2019 Miguel Angel Antonio Martinez OcegueraThe Director of the house of culture of the Tlaxiaco, Oaxaca, day-to-day Millennium. Whoever it was, it to put to the test, to the role at this time was his sister Edith Aparicio, while Yalitza of the waiting time for your patients in a Bank, but it was a mercy employee, who is responsible for the selection of the cast, you are encouraged to participate, after he noticed the potential in him.

Miguel Angel recalled the words of Yalitza were in denial: “Don Migue, since I can’t, that you already know that I am very serious.”

In January 2019, Yalitza was still on the promotion of the film, brought her fame (Photo by RODRIGO ARANGUA / AFP)

In retrospecitva, the teacher that gave life to Cleo, the inspired girls to the experiences of family members of Cuaron, confessed to the magazine Who what would he say now, and the distance to the young man who refused to be part of a test to the role today, his international recognition has:

I’ll take a chance of not gaining the danger!

From Rome, the actress Oaxaca 26-year-old has seen his career take offit was named by UNESCO as “ambassadors” of the prestigious journal The New York Times write a text and took his reflector and visibilizó the Problem of racism and class thinkingDeficiencies still exist in many societies, and the Aparicio has been shown to be very against it.

Recently the nominees Oscar She was invited exactly because of the Academy of arts and cinematographic Sciences of Hollywood, part of the exclusive selection Committee of the filmthe group leaders, to consider what will be the next film, given by the legendary U.S. Agency.

Yalitza Aparicio has)their work and activism in social causes (photo: file

“Of course, I would like to continue with the action, in fact, to me, this (interview), is a message to society that we are still in the cinemas-with projectseach one takes its time, not as fast as we think. We see the movies that release every day, but each one takes a lot of time,” he told the Mexican publication, the actress, has a reputation in the Harvard University.

Yes, there are projects in the door, some of the stranded, the other, you still need to debug some things, but it gives you

About your invitation to the selection Commission, which tells of the Oscars, ‘Yali’, as some of love, said:

There are a lot of mixed emotions, I think that this feeling (is equal to) the time they announced the nominations (the Oscar) and it is also this concern, a voice and the visibility of indigenous communities and is a correct representation, as far as I can, I’m always trying to do my maximum effort

The Mexican actress has)from Brummen to a few attacks from people who did not approve of her nomination for an Oscar (photo: Screenshot

But Yalitza know that you are hardly a phenomenon emergingand you want that future inclusion of diversity is a constant in the film industry internationally.

“Now it is also with the name of Mexico to leave the country, now, and I hope not, the only representative of these indigenous communities, but that they open more doors. And I say to the indigenous communities, because we know that I’m not the only Mexican who belongs to the Academy,” he said.

