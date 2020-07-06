Autocine Artois awakens on a big screen in Asuncion after 4 months

The photo was taken last week, when he began the preparations for the autocine in the Complex Barrail. Photo: Christian Meza.

With large posters, Autocine Artois is installed in Asuncion from Friday, July 3, in the Complex Barrail, the area of Talleyrand, on the Waterfront in Asuncion, and the Chavez of the concept of Rights almost Artigas. This Thursday at 18:00 will be the premiere for guests.

Tickets can be purchased through the web site https://autocineartois.com the ticket costs G. 100.000, which can make up to 3 people in the car. In addition, the web site will be able to choose menus that I want to enjoy, when functions, along with Stella Artois as a gift. Reserves on WhatsApp: +595 994 785-328.

Once in the yard, people can connect to audio and video using a radio channel whose frequency will be lower. In Autocine Artois can visit up to 70 cars.

Maybe you interested: Autocines in Asuncion in July: what is the Protocol?

To enjoy Stella Artois responsibly offers chauffeur services complete the functions at no cost and in accordance with the Protocol of healthcare. If you don’t want the service, this car will not allow you to drink alcoholic beverages.

Autocine Artois has announced the list of films that will appear on the screen: action, Thriller, sci-fi, “the invisible man” (2020), with Leigh Whannell, Elisabeth moss; “1917” (2019), Sam Mendes, drama, war, winner of 3 Oscars; “Jojo Rabbit” (2019), a Comedy set in Nazi Germany, second World War, which gave its Director, neocelandés Taika Waititi, the Oscar for best screenplay of the room.

Also announced the penultimate adventure Marvel’s the Avengers, which was released on the big screen: “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018), ” the brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, known for characters Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, mark Ruffalo, in particular, in an epic battle against Thanos.

See also: Autocine began a new face in This show

Resounding success of the campaign “Mission: Impossible 6: Impact” (2018) starring Tom cruise; and the penultimate adventure of galactic Saga, star Wars – Episode 8: the last Jedi”, from Rian Johnson, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher, and will.

It was noted among the classics, pulp Fiction (1994) Quentin Tarantino, John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson; “Forrest Gump” (1994), Robert Zemeckis, with Tom Hanks, which was fastened with six awards “Oscar”, and a memorable and emotional “life is beautiful” (1997), the Italian Roberto Benigni (Roberto Benigni, who won three Academy awards.

Additional information Instagram Stella Artois: https://www.instagram.com/stellaartoispy.