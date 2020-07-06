“Baby Driver’: Will the sequel of the movie beginners on Netflix? – Movie news

Recall that the “Baby Driver” was released in theaters in 2017, because it took several years to disseminate information about the extension. Yes, the popularity of the film led to the lead in the top of the topic.

Recently added to Netflix catalog of movies Baby Driversuccessful production cast: Ansel Elgort, in 2017, and it left a good taste, because of the personality of his hero, star (one melomano and experienced guy) and super soundtrack that gave the rhythm of work. Therefore, revisitando tape or one that is the first time for some, the question arose: whether Baby Driver 2?

The good news is that effective continued Baby Driver it is a reality. In 2019, the Director and screenplay: Edgar Wright (Last Night in Soho) confirmed the existence of the libretto for Empire: “the first draft Baby Driver 2 is. Is the story more” even mentioned, what was the scheduled arrival of new characters and the return of several players, among them a Child. In fact, this is the first script that I have seen, Ansel Elgort, so opened MTV News last year: “Yes, he shared with me… I Think it will happen; will do Baby Driver 2. In fact, it has a different name.”

The last words make us think that there will be a fundamental change in the story and the Child will never be the same. The end Baby Driver ambiguously left in the air the way Wright wants to continue, but we hope that John Bernthal and Lily James are returned as part of a team hero, and, perhaps, with flashback the character of Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez because we will remind, darling was killed in a shootout between the boys and the police.

“Baby Driver” 10 sights only for fans of the film recently arrived on Netflix

Sony Pictures recently gave the green light for production Baby Driver 2, so it is a question of running time, which is beginning to take shape, but because of a pandemic that still need more time to start. With this in mind, it is likely that the sequel will come to 2022because it requires a lot of work to make the film, action, music, and, above all, to draw a calendar of the characters that may appear in the set. Jon Hamm and Kevin spacey were also part of the team, however, has not been told anything officially about who is returning, even in the air if Edgar Wright will return to address, though, most likely, so be it.