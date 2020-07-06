Belinda as a model to show off your spectacular “look” of “The Voice of Azteca’

Mexico City.- Belinda I came back and surprise us with one of his extravagant outfits during the auditions The Voice and so a pos for a sensual video.

The judge, of the musical project of TV Azteca left, impressed the viewers and users of social networks, because without a doubt, your fashion style has characterized it.

You may be interested in: After the exit, “The Academy”, this TV Azteca and is now out for this

The interpreter Flamenkito pos in a video, the stop, the breath more than one, as besides, it is a whole model and can see who remains in shape.

You can also read: Changes in Televisa? New ‘member’ come in ‘Today’ and VLA to shake,”

Beli be that the discussion in the reality of ms, such as it is, as well as his companion Ricardo Montaner his moments, nicos had, as he always argue and fight about the participants.

Source: Instagram @bbelindapop