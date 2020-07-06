BTS canceled tour COVID-19 | IMPARTIAL

Officially known group of South Korea BTS stopped its world tour due to complications of the current pandemic COVID-19, said that his administration Tuesday, according to information obtained from a Vaiety.

Young people have already been delayed phase of their American tour in support of the album “Map of the Soul”, which was to begin April 25, and has canceled a concert in Seoul because of an outbreak of coronavirus.

“Due to the nature of concerts, BTS that attract tourists, thousands of fans and international, regardless of where to present, in addition, it is difficult to resume the route from the strict limitations existing in the field of transboundary movement remain in force,” said Big Hit Entertainment in a press release.

“Besides, at the moment you can’t predict when you might begin the first show to celebrate the start of the route. Thus, we decided to suspend the tour that was announced, and to develop a new schedule’, he said.

Live Nation announced a break in the debate, on Tuesday morning via a joint statement with Big Hit Entertainment, noting that the decision was taken “in the interests of health and safety of all participants.”

Big Hit Entertainment said, which will give details of the new program, in the route as soon as it will become clear.