Burberry launches its second collection with Monogram Kendall Jenner as Ambassador

As the fashion luxury sector, works to return to normal life, Burberry has released a second series of Monogram collection, Riccardo Tisci created a greater sensation than usual, because Kendall Jenner is at the head of the campaign. It also comes with its own game.

Kendall Jenner plays a major role in the campaign of the new collection Monogram Burberry

In the campaign of the new collection TB Summer Monogram “capture a journey from reality to fantasy, combining the cold to capture real life with imagination technologies CGI,” said they.

“Video campaign is unfolding in a world of geometric dreams, inspired by parks, ice skating and a pool that embodies the free spirit and optimism of the year. In the field of digital, Which gives the lives of four typical characters portrayed through the capsule womenswear and menswear collections” will be.

The video is accompanied by a series of “self portraits clean, which Kendall took him home on your computer by typing in a database and the appearance of the campaign.”

The campaign also a number of other large names between the uprights, with the chief creative Director of Burberry, Riccardo Tisci, brings to life “with participation of creative British cult”, including photographer Nick knight and art Director Peter Saville and stylist Katy England.

Another advantage is that users can listen to playlists TB Summer Monogram Burberry in Spotify.

Meanwhile, the company is expanding its mark on the fashion game with the debut of B Surf new game multiplayer brand.

B Surf is a racing game in which players choose a surfboard and dress your character, he chose the clothes from the collection before you challenge your friends to race on the track TB.

Awards Burberry available in the UK, USA, Canada, China, Japan and Korea through the drawing of the day for the first two weeks of release. Include Board TB with a limited number of hats, Cuba TB Summer Monogram. Players can also unlock rewards digitally augmented reality in the game and the filter is persons exclusive.

This is the third game online, which is the company, after B Bounce in October last year, and Ratberry Chinese New Year in January.

That to details, the initials TB are intertwined, created by Tisci and Saville in 2018″, renovated in a bigger scale and color palette of dark beige, blue, graphite, cobalt blue with orange accents”.

These were released in stores Burberry, specified on the website from 1 July and will be available at Farfetch since July 8.