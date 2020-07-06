Chiquis Rivera and Kim Kardashian dress in the same print, red and white-Who looks better? | Special Instagram

Chiquis Rivera and Kim Kardashian dress up stamping in red and white, the first in a swimsuit on the beach, while Kim Kardashian in celebration of your sister Khloé games with your wallet and your new paint bright red hair.

This time Chiquis Rivera raging passions social networkswhen setting on the sea and under the beautiful natural sunlight and within the two piece swimsuit, print, color red and white, as well as a pair of lenses, black, covering a large area, accompanied by a scarf on the head.

For its part Chiquis Rivera in the summer we decided to introduce a new trend for women with bold shapes. What except that the two piece swimsuit, you can add other accessories such as a kimono and a belt or scarf on the head in the same pattern.

While Kim Kardashian uses the same print in the same colors, in the game with a new change of image when dyeing hair bright red. For stealing all the attention in social networks the risk for color as alive in the game with new paint.

However, in addition, hair that also attracts the attention of users on social networks was a pair of pants that are used in the top and red stiletto heels of the same heat. In addition to a large touch screen, made the decision to use the bag and the pants with the same pattern.

Both divas network showed that the red color that will define this season, in the summer of 2020. This color is associated with passion and security of women for many years, so now the stars and women with bold shapes like Chiquis Rivera and Kim Kardashian you can adueñan that color.

