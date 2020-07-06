Chris Hemsworth promises, to interpret the legend of the fighting american, Hulk Hogan

In a new production of Netflix, the American actor Chris Hemsworth will take on a new challenge in the big screen, the life of the legend of the ” fighting Americans, the famous Hulk Hogan, the idol of the strings in the 80s.

The actor of 36 years, showed that submitted to be the most important physical transformation to play the ex-wrestler, and an icon of wrestling-american as you in this discipline, their profession for decades.

Chris Hemsworth is the protagonist of the film biography, for the You need to initiate to acquire a change in your body, the muscles, the to the fiction in the Hulk Hoganhe outlined the Daily Mail.

The Australian actor, who promises to be “bigger” than it was in Thor. “This Film is a project is a lot of fun. As you can imagine, the preparation for the role is incredibly physically. I’m going to have to put on more size than before, even more than what they got for Thor”the actor explains.

Hulk Hogan, your 66-year-old is the winner as the character to fight that helped the public image of Americans in General, and not only of the League, the WWE, where he earned the major titles.

The handsome actor made it clear, to embody his enthusiasm, this new role in the film industry, today, influenced by the pandemic of the coronavirus.

The criticism against Chris Hemsworth

In spite of the fact that for any embodiment, there must be a preparation on the part of the actor, with the message that the protagonist ‘Thor’ has been selected for this new challengethe criticism against it began to rain.

The commentator in wrestling, Bryan Alvarez noted that the protagonist of ‘Thor’ was thrilled by the struggle for the role of Hogan, that added to the texture of the actor, which he described as a “normal size”.

The former professional wrestler went even further in his rejection of against Australian actor Chris Hemsworth looks like a normal guy”, and compared it with the body of Brad Pitt in his role in the movie Troy from 2004.

“It’s big, and Yes, it’s the long blond hair, but… have you seen Hulk Hogan in the 80s? has at least twice the size of Thor,” he added.

Given this scenario, Chris is made to double the effort to personalize that, ‘Thor’to win when met with a strict diet to lose muscle and fat, in addition to an exercise routine.

We recommend you to see: