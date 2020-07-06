- Deepika Padukone’s birthday gift for Ranveer Singh is her revelation of his ‘best performance’ on screen PINKVILLA
- Happy Birthday, Ranveer Singh! Lootera Of Hearts@35 NDTV Movies
- When Deepika Padukone chose THIS megastar over Ranveer Singh — watch video Bollywood Life
- Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha wishes her ‘Jijaji’ Ranveer Singh with a funny post PINKVILLA
- Happy Birthday, Ranveer Singh: Padmaavat to Gully Boy, highest-earning films of the birthday boy at the box office Times of India
- View Full Coverage on Google News
Loading...